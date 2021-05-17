Eva’s Corner: Should I Come Out The Closet This Late In Life?![WATCH]

Eva’s Corner today is offering some real advice to a husband who’s in the closet and looking to figure out what to do next. Our listener is sharing his story of being married for over 20 years and he’s realized he’s gay. Since back in the day being gay wasn’t acceptable, he feels that this new generation is more acceptable. He’s wondering if he should come out and live his truth or keep being married to his wife and two kids. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show helps out this listener with this issue.
