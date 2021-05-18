Issa Rae Shows Us Who’s The Boss On The June Cover Issue Of Vanity Fair

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Issa Rae, the magazine cover slayer, turned it up a notch on the June cover of Vanity Fair. The actress, writer and producer was styled by Shiona Turini, the genius behind most of our favorite celebrity looks.

Via the magazine’s Instagram page they wrote, “Presenting our June cover star: @IssaRae! Insecure made history as HBO’s first comedy series created by and starring a Black woman. Now, with the end of its celebrated five-season run on the horizon, its creator and star has no shortage of game-changing plans. Read the cover story by @ydesta at the link in bio. Photographed by @adrienneraquel Styled by @shionat”

During her interview, Issa dives into what we new projects we can expect from the creative genius. In another post, the magazine wrote, “What’s next for @IssaRae? “I like to do a lot of things,” she says in V.F.’s June issue cover story. And she’s not exaggerating. Her plans range from producing a docuseries à la Baldwin Hills about Black 20-somethings in Los Angeles (Sweet Life) to writing, producing, and starring in an adaptation of an Italian dramedy (Perfect Strangers).”

I am forever inspired by Issa Rae’s undeniable drive and talent. From YouTube to landing million dollar deals, she proves that there’s success in creating your own lane while staying true to yourself. You can read more about Issa and her boss moves in the June issue of Vanity Fair.

