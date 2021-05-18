News
R.I.P. Actor and Talk Show Host Charles Grodin Dies at Age 86

One of the most prominent stars who rose to fame starting in the 1970’s has passed away.

Actor and writer Charles Grodin has died “at his home in Wilton, Connecticut” on May 18 at the age of 86 from bone marrow cancer, according to his son Nicholas.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Grodin appeared in a string of notable films from the 1970s onward, including “Midnight Run,” “The Woman in Red” and “Heaven Can Wait.”

He got his start on Broadway, cast in a play called “Tchin-Tchin” in 1962. Later, he starred with Ellen Burstyn in the long-running 1970s comedy “Same Time, Next Year.”

His breakout role came in 1972 with the Elaine May-directed film “The Heartbreak Kid” alongside Cybill Shepherd.

Younger generations would remember him as the dad from first two “Beethoven” movies and his television appearances on “Law and Order: SVU” and “Louie.”

Grodin also hosted NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” in 1977.  He also made appearances on the network’s late night programs “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” and “Late Night with David Letterman.”  He would return to the NBC family as a talk show host of his own show in the mid to late 1990’s on CNBC.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

Here is some video of Grodin’s best work below:

R.I.P. Actor and Talk Show Host Charles Grodin Dies at Age 86  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

