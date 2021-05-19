WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 10, 2021: Former Cops Indicted —Voter Restriction Bill Passed — Governors Cut Extra $300 Per Week

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

1. Feds Indict Former Cops for Civil Rights Violations of George Floyd

What You Need To Know:

A federal grand jury indicted Derek Chauvin and three other former Minneapolis police officers on charges of violating George Floyd’s civil rights during the arrest that led to his death last year.

2. GOP Voter Restriction Bill Passed in Texas House

What You Need To Know:

Another Republican-majority state has moved ahead with legislation restricting voting rights. By a vote of 78-64, the Texas House of Representatives voted Friday to pass Senate Bill 7.

3. Coronavirus Update: Republican Governors Cut Extra $300 Per Week Jobless Benefits

What We Need To Know:

Federal jobless benefits are being cut in several GOP-led states as hiring slows nationwide. Republicans hope that the loss of additional federal aid given to millions of Americans who have struggled during the pandemic will force more people to return to work.

4. Years After Execution, DNA Reveals Black Man’s Innocence

What You Need To Know:

Ledell Lee, a 45-year-old Black man, was executed in Arkansas in 2017.

5. Social Justice Funding Plummets To Just 5% Of Donation Share

What You Need To Know:

The killing of George Floyd and the ensuing nationwide wave of protests sparked an unprecedented level of charitable giving.

