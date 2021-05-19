National News
BET Awards Will Host Vaccinated-Only Live Audience This June

As the pandemic eases ever so slowly, many venues are opening its doors to large events such as this.

The annual BET Awards went to a virtual format last year due to the restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic but with numbers lowering by the day, the program makes a return. This coming June, Los Angeles will play host to the anticipated awards program with a vaccinated-only live audience.

According to a report from Deadline, Microsoft Theatre will be the venue to host the 2021 BET Awards event, which should come as a relief to the many entertainers and creators who rely on live events to promote their artistic wares.

For audience members who wish to be in attendance, BET said that a registration period for attendees will begin on May 27 and the network will be working in tandem with officials from Los Angeles County to make sure COVID-19 protocols are adhered to.

The actual ceremony will air on June 27 from Los Angeles, Calif. at the Microsoft Theatre.

Learn more here.

