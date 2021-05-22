LOCAL NEWS: Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost Embarrased Over The State’s View of Strangulation and Violence

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

When someone strangles another human being, it is often against the law in most of the United States.

However, in the State of Ohio, it is not even recognized, meaning those who commit such a horrendous act is likely going to get away with it.

Ohio’s Attorney General Dave Yost is not happy with the status of strangulation in the state and wants to see some major changes and course correction.

He hopes that a bill can actually pass to “make strangulation a felony crime in the state this year.”

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

“I’m embarrassed by it,” Yost said. “The fact that we don’t have this sends a message that we don’t value women. That we don’t want to protect against violence against women.” “I sure hope that 2021 is the year that we finally get this thing moved and join the rest of the country in recognizing this very dangerous crime,” Yost said.

Ohio is one of only two states that does NOT see “strangulation as a felony.”

Not only is it a physical form of violence, especially in relationships, but it is also another step towards killing someone.

Yost appears to be hopeful that Ohio will finally see strangulation as something that is against the law.

Should Ohio make strangulation a felony?

