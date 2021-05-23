Issa Rae Claps Back At A Twitter Troll For Calling Her Unattractive And We’re Like Yes Sis!

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Issa Rae is known for speaking her mind and usually spreads love, positivity, and support – especially for everybody Black. But one thing she’s never here for is random people’s criticism of her looks and last week, she reminded folks not to come for her unless she sends for them.

On Friday afternoon, a random Twitter user decided to attack the Emmy-nominated actress’s appearance, calling her unattractive completely unprovoked. “Issa Rae is not an attractive woman to me and that is okay,” the user wrote, adding that “every black person ain’t attractive.”

If that wasn’t enough, the Twitter user doubled down saying that Issa will “never know who I am and even if she did it doesn’t matter because I don’t want to f*** her or be hired by her.” See the trolling tweet below.

The irony in all of this is that the user did get noticed by Issa after a swarm of the Insecure co-creator and co-writer’s fans came to her defense, tagging Issa in the original tweet which caused Issa to respond directly to the hater.

“Okay, but we look the same? The f**k?” the 36-year-old star tweeted back along with a repost of the Twitter user’s profile picture. She then followed up to Tweet with, “not my cousins publicly disrespecting me,” reiterating the fact that the Twitter hater and Issa look eerily similar. The clap back obviously set Twitter ablaze as fans were definitely not expecting Issa’s bold (and funny) reply.

After Twitter got their fair share of laughter from the tweet exchange, fans began praising Issa Rae’s looks, sharing some of their favorite beauty moments over the years. “Issa Rae was beautiful then, Issa Rae is beautiful now,” one Twitter user wrote, posting two side-by-side images of the actress from when she first stepped onto the scene until now.

While another posted a collage of some of Issa’s best images, showing off her beauty from every angle. “I especially love seeing women like this being romanced on screen,” the user wrote, a statement to which we wholeheartedly agree.

All of the chatter surrounding Issa’s beauty caused the multi-faceted entertainer to trend on Twitter for the rest of the evening with many users continuously posting their favorite images of the star while sharing their admiration of her timeless beauty.

Let’s be clear, Issa Rae is the total package. She’s smart, talented, AND gorgeous and in spite of the haters, we’re always here for seeing this beautiful Black woman get loved out loud!

Don’t miss…

5 Times Issa Rae Was Our Stylish Awkward Black Girl

Issa Rae Is A Melanated Goddess In The May Issue Of Rolling Stone Magazine

Issa Rae Claps Back At A Twitter Troll For Calling Her Unattractive And We’re Like Yes Sis! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: