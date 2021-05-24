Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

When we were younger most people were taught to think before they speak, unfortunately people have gotten way too comfortable to speak whatever comes from the top of their head with the thinking of ‘you know what I meant’ or ‘I didn’t mean it like that’. Well for former GOP senator and presidential candidate, Rick Santorum, because he didn’t heed the teachings of ‘watch your mouth’, CNN is reportedly cutting all ties with him.

63 year old, Republican, Rick Santorum, who became a CNN political commentator for CNN in 2017, while speaking at a Young America’s Foundation event in April said:

“We came here and created a blank slate. We birthed a nation from nothing,” he said about European settlers. “… We birthed a nation from nothing, I mean nothing was here. I mean, yes, we have Native Americans, but candidly, there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.”

Shortly after making these comments Rick Santorum told host Chris Cuomo that his comments on Native Americans were taken out of context and he never intended to dismiss their cultures.

“I gave a long talk about the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, and what I was saying is that we sort of created that anew, if you will. I was not trying to dismiss Native Americans. In fact, I mentioned them because they were here and they did have an impact. In fact, in this country you are right, they have a huge impact.”

According to reports Rick Santorum’s speech got him sidelined but his comments to Chris Cuomo got him officially kicked off the CNN team.

CNN Cuts Ties With Rick Santorum Over Racist Remarks [Video] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

