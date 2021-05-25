Feature Story
Popular ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Wins Big At California Casino

Penny slots are for more cautious gamblers, but it doesn't mean they can't lead to a nice payout.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The slot machines may not be the coolest spot at your local casino, but that does’t mean the time-honored gambling game can’t shell out a major payday. Just ask Ray J, who recently hit it big at the slots in L.A. County.

According to reports, the 40-year-old singer and reality star won $17,000 while playing  a penny-slot game called “Buffalo.” Not a bad haul, especially since Ray J only spent $100 at the machine, according to sources.

“Let’s do the Buffalo tournament!” He said in a video posted by TMZ. “I don’t play dice, I play slots cause I’m old.”

Ray J has retired from the more popular casino games, but it seems his luck followed him to the slot machines. All in all, it’s been a pretty celebratory week for him, as he recently took to Instagram to share the joy of his daughter’s third birthday.

Popular ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Wins Big At California Casino  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

