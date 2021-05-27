Trevante Rhodes To Star In Mike Tyson Hulu Series Not Approved By The Real Mike Tyson

Even though Jamie Foxx is already set to star in a Mike Tyson biographical series with a working title of Finding Mike, there’s now a Hulu series about the iconic boxer’s life arriving soon as well. Moonlight lead actor Trevante Rhodes will fill the gloves of the titular character, while also standing in as executive producer.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Simply titled Iron Mike, the upcoming Hulu series may have an A-List star and big budget streaming company behind it. What it doesn’t have unfortunately is approval from the real Mike Tyson himself.
Variety reports that Tyson, the real one that is, is in no way involved with this project and has even gone on record as calling it “tone-deaf cultural misappropriation.” He is involved with the Jamie Foxx-led project though, which also has Antoine Fuqua and Martin Scorsese attached as executive producers.
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
It makes a lot of sense why there’s so much interest surrounding the life story of Mike Tyson. From winning his first 19 professional fights by knockout to the details surrounding his tumultuous relationship in the late-80s with actress Robin Givens, there’s a lot of material to work with in telling this man’s life. Tyson may feel left out on the creative control side of the Hulu project, or he just might not want it to conflict with the one he’s personally working on with Jamie Foxx as the lead. Either way he should have a right to his own life story and how it’s told, and we only hope Hulu handles that correctly and with care.
Iron Mike will be released as an eight-episode series on Hulu, with production set to begin later this year. Will you be watching one, both or none of these shows about the controversial-yet-intriguing life of such a polarizing person? Let us know your thoughts!
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
The 30 Hottest Black Men In Hollywood
The 30 Hottest Black Men In Hollywood
1. Morris ChestnutSource:Getty 1 of 30
2. TyreseSource:Getty 2 of 30
3. Denzel WashingtonSource:Getty 3 of 30
4. Idris ElbaSource:Getty 4 of 30
5. LL Cool JSource:Getty 5 of 30
6. Larenz TateSource:Getty 6 of 30
7. Michael B. JordanSource:Getty 7 of 30
8. Lenny KravitzSource:Getty 8 of 30
9. MaxwellSource:Getty 9 of 30
10. Jay EllisSource:Getty 10 of 30
11. Michael EalySource:Getty 11 of 30
12. Isaiah MustafaSource:Getty 12 of 30
13. Pharrell WilliamsSource:Getty 13 of 30
14. Charles Michael DavisSource:Getty 14 of 30
15. Colin KaepernickSource:Getty 15 of 30
16. Terrence JSource:Getty 16 of 30
17. Lance GrossSource:Getty 17 of 30
18. Reggie BushSource:Getty 18 of 30
19. Mechad BrooksSource:Getty 19 of 30
20. Boris KodjoeSource:Getty 20 of 30
21. Shemar MooreSource:Getty 21 of 30
22. UsherSource:Getty 22 of 30
23. DrakeSource:WENN 23 of 30
24. Luke JamesSource:Getty 24 of 30
25. Lamman RuckerSource:Getty 25 of 30
26. Blair UnderwoodSource:Getty 26 of 30
27. Brian WhiteSource:WENN 27 of 30
28. Terrence HowardSource:Getty 28 of 30
29. Andre 3000Source:WENN 29 of 30
30. Trey SongzSource:WENN 30 of 30
Trevante Rhodes To Star In Mike Tyson Hulu Series Not Approved By The Real Mike Tyson was originally published on blackamericaweb.com