Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission Abruptly Cancels Event Amid Survivor-Led Commemorations

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Just days ahead of a widely promoted commemorative event surrounding the Tulsa Race Massacre‘s 100-year anniversary, the Tulsa Race Commission announced the cancellation of its “Rise and Remember” centennial celebration. Local news reported the commission provided little explanation for the cancellation, citing unexpected circumstances in fulfilling the commission’s “high expectations” for the commemorative event.

Scheduled for this coming Monday evening, “Rise and Remember” was billed as a nationally televised star-studded event with big names like John Legend and Stacey Abrams. Legend’s participation was still being promoted as recently as Wednesday. Actor Hill Harper was reported as the event’s emcee.

The cancellation also comes after the Department of Homeland Security warned commemorative events could be a target for white supremacist groups. DHS did not provide specific threats or warnings.

But Kristi Williams, chair of the Greater Tulsa African-American Affairs Commission, said the commission has little to do with Tulsa’s Black community, and descendants and survivors will continue as planned. Williams told Joy Reid Thursday evening that descendants and survivors are supporting the Black Wall Street Legacy Fest.

“The community is supporting the Legacy Fest,” Williams said during the panel discussion. “We haven’t been connected with the centennial commission and its efforts.”

Tiffany Cross, the host of the Cross Connection, said aside from a potential security threat, people were asking questions about the commission.

“Outside of the homeland security threat, there was a lot of concern around how this commission was coming together, and so people who have contributed money to this commission started asking questions,” Cross explained.

Cross said people invited to take part in the commemorative events also began asking questions.

The Black Wall Street Times reported that Human Rights Watch criticized the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Commission for raising millions of dollars without a plan to compensate survivors and descendants. A 1997 commission created to study the massacre included direct reparations payments as among recommendations for addressing the long-term harm caused by the massacre.

According to the outlet, all three living survivors sued the city last year, accusing officials of using the commission to enrich white-owned businesses or organizations and exploiting the massacre for tourism. The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Commission has raised $30 million, of which $0 has been allocated to benefit survivors and descendants directly.

The Black Wall Street Legacy Festival starts Friday and runs through Juneteenth. From its website, the Legacy Fest is a community-led series centering on survivors and descendants. All three descendants, including Hughes Van Ellis, who was a baby at the time, are headlining the event.

A part of the Legacy Fest, an interactive installation, the “Legacy of Survival” opens Friday and will continue through Sunday, July 4. A partnership between the Terrence Crutcher Foundation, the Gilcrease Museum and StoryFile, the exhibit contains interactive conservational videos of Randle and Viola “Mother Fletcher. The installation will also include pop-up sites around Tulsa that allow people to interact with digital versions of Fletcher and Randle wherever they are.

“Every day that we have with the survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre is a treasured gift,” said Tiffany Crutcher, Founder and Executive Director of the Terrence Crutcher Foundation and Lead Organizer of the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival, in a statement. “Mother Fletcher and Mother Randle have so much wisdom, grit, and grace to teach all of us, and I couldn’t be more relieved that we can preserve their voices, stories, and legacies for future generations.”

SEE ALSO:

Tulsa Race Massacre Commission Boots Oklahoma Governor For Signing Racist Legislation

LeBron James To Executive Produce Black Wall Street Documentary

Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America 40 photos Launch gallery Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America 1. Harriet Tubman Source:Getty 1 of 40 2. Martin Luther King and civil rights leaders Source:Getty 2 of 40 3. Black Panthers Source:Getty 3 of 40 4. Tuskeegee Airmen Source:Getty 4 of 40 5. Books Are Weapons Poster Source:Getty 5 of 40 6. World War II 93rd Infantry Source:Getty 6 of 40 7. Rosa Parks Source:Getty 7 of 40 8. Integrated Classroom in North Carolina Source:Getty 8 of 40 9. African American Students Enter High School with Military Escort Source:Getty 9 of 40 10. Lunchcounter Protest in Virginia Source:Getty 10 of 40 11. Harry Belafonte Leads Civil Rights Rally Source:Getty 11 of 40 12. Malcolm X's Funeral Source:Getty 12 of 40 13. Martin Luther King's Funeral Source:Getty 13 of 40 14. Lynching Victim Hanging Above Crowd Source:Getty 14 of 40 15. W.E.B. DuBois Source:Getty 15 of 40 16. Booker T. Washington Source:Getty 16 of 40 17. The 369th, 15th New York who won the Croix de Guerre for Gallantry Source:Getty 17 of 40 18. Mutilated Corpse of Claude Neal Source:Getty 18 of 40 19. Segregated Fountain Source:Getty 19 of 40 20. Womens Defense Corp of America Source:Getty 20 of 40 21. Crowd Waiting to Enter Supreme Court Source:Getty 21 of 40 22. Black Students Integrate Little Rock's Central High School Source:Getty 22 of 40 23. Troops Watch as Black Students Go to School Source:Getty 23 of 40 24. Segregated Restrooms Source:Getty 24 of 40 25. Portrait Of Medgar Evers Source:Getty 25 of 40 26. Separate Waiting Room Source:Getty 26 of 40 27. Race riots in Birmingham, Alabama. Source:Getty 27 of 40 28. A White Man Bars African-Americans From Restaurant Source:Getty 28 of 40 29. Myrlie Evers Speaking at Microphone Source:Getty 29 of 40 30. A Young Marcher Source:Getty 30 of 40 31. Civil Rights Fighters Source:Getty 31 of 40 32. Elijah Muhammad Source:Getty 32 of 40 33. Anti Segregation In The Southern Stores March At Broadway In New York Source:Getty 33 of 40 34. Selma to Montgomery March Source:Getty 34 of 40 35. Selma to Montgomery March Source:Getty 35 of 40 36. Soldiers at Civil Rights Protest Source:Getty 36 of 40 37. Luther King's Funeral Source:Getty 37 of 40 38. Coretta Scott King Source:Getty 38 of 40 39. 'Kidnapped' Poster At Black Panther Rally Source:Getty 39 of 40 40. 'Right On!' Black Power Button Source:Getty 40 of 40 Skip ad Continue reading Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America From the moment enslaved Africans were kidnapped and brought to the land that went on to be called the United States, there has been Black history in America. Black folks have overcome obstacle after obstacle to continue making that same history in the face of adversity. So with Black History Month upon us, there may be no better time to reflect on the timeless and seemingly endless contributions that Black people have bestowed upon these United States. From fighting for desegregation to fighting in the American military to fighting for an education, and much, much more, the struggle was very real. And while Black folks have continued the fight on a number of different levels, the struggle has persisted. Civil rights have played a major role for the Black man in America, something that is more than apparent in the below vintage photos of Black people making history in America despite a greater power at work against it. It shows the good, the bad and, because it was in the U.S. during a time of heightened, overt racism, the ugly. Scroll down to see more classic images from centuries ago up until just a few short decades ago.

Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission Abruptly Cancels Event Amid Survivor-Led Commemorations was originally published on newsone.com