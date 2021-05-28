Outrage Sparked When Police Take Photo With A Captured Black Man

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The more things change the more things stay the, well at least in some places. Police in Mississippi have sparked outrage for capturing a bank robber. You might think that capturing a bank robber is a good thing, and it is but it’s their actions after the capture that has got people angry. The police took a picture with the bank robber as if they just nabbed an award winning deer.

The officers from Prentiss Police Department arrested Eric Boykin in a wooded area near the Hancock Bank where Boykin allegedly robbed a bank with a gun. Then four white officers with dogs thought it was a good idea to pose for a photo with a captured Black suspect looking like a trophy. The photo went viral after allegedly a new staffer posted it.

Eric Boykin was charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. However the people are asking for actions to be taken for the buffoonery photo app.

Take a look at the photo below and give us your thoughts.

