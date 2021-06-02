Mary J. Blige’s Life Is Coming To A Documentary ‘Mary J. Blige’s My Life’ [VIDEO]

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

One of the things that made Mary J. Blige the Queen of R&B is her ability to allow her fans to feel her throughout the years through her albums. Mary J. Blige offered all a lyrical documentary into her life starting in 1992 with ‘What’s The 411’ then offering us a look to her life through her eyes with the legendary album ‘My Life’ then asked fans to ‘Share My World’ in 1997 before declaring ‘No More Drama’ in 2001. But we have all learned through life that there is really no such thing as no drama, because in order to grow, God sends us through storms and in the case of Mary J. Blige her storm exodus was My Life II… The Journey Continues (Act I). Now a the age of 50 years old Mary J. Blige has compiled to her resume not only as a singer but an actress as well with nine Grammy Awards, four American Music Awards, twelve Billboard Music Awards and has also received three Golden Globe Award nominations, including one for her supporting role in the film Mudbound and another for its original song “Mighty River”. Now Mary J. Blige is a boss lady not just like Monet in her role on Starz ‘Power Book II: Ghost’, but Monet like in her grind, a grind as well as a journey that she is now sharing with the world in a new documentary titled ‘Mary J. Blige’s My Life’.

‘Mary J. Blige’s My Life’ an Amazon Originals documentary dives deep into the life and times of Mary J. Blige the multi-Grammy-winning recording artist and Academy Award-nominated singer, that covers the rises, demises, demons, and blessings of her livelihood from her childhood neighborhood to the conception of the album ‘My Life’. According to Mary J Blige:

“My Life is probably my darkest album at one of the darkest times I’ve had,” she admitted in the trailer. “Most of the time I was just depressed and didn’t want to live. I had it all inside and I was able to sing it and write it, and I didn’t know that so many people felt the same way.”

‘Mary J. Blige’s My Life’, produced by Ashaunna K. Ayars and Q. Nicole Jackson and executive produced by Mary J. Blige, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Tara Long, Mark Ford, Kevin Lopez,

Jeffrey Harleston and Jody Gerson, will be released on Amazon Prime Video on June 25th.

Take a look at the official trailer for ‘Mary J. Blige’s My Life’ below.

