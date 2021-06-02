OHIO: State Mask Mandate Lifted But Not in Columbus

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, With Ohio’s COVID-19 health order now lifted, including the state mask mandate, there is still a mask mandate in Columbus.

In the case of Columbus’ mask ordinance, the City Attorney’s office said it is still in effect until city council repeals it.

As for enforcement of Columbus’ mask order, a spokesperson for Columbus Public Health said, “We continue to inspect our licensees as we have always done with less attention to COVID health orders now.”

Columbus City Council is set to discuss the city’s mask ordinance at Monday’s meeting, a spokesperson said.

