CLOSE
According to NBC4i, With Ohio’s COVID-19 health order now lifted, including the state mask mandate, there is still a mask mandate in Columbus.
In the case of Columbus’ mask ordinance, the City Attorney’s office said it is still in effect until city council repeals it.
As for enforcement of Columbus’ mask order, a spokesperson for Columbus Public Health said, “We continue to inspect our licensees as we have always done with less attention to COVID health orders now.”
Columbus City Council is set to discuss the city’s mask ordinance at Monday’s meeting, a spokesperson said.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Enter To Win: Which HBCU Are You? Quiz + Contest
- Magic Celebrates Black Music Month
- Wine Down Wednesdays With Special Guest Jae Esquire Hosted Nia Noelle
- 30K Worth of “Grey Death Power” Drug Confiscated
- OHIO: State Mask Mandate Lifted But Not in Columbus
- Krispy Kreme Opening New Location Early June
- Mayor Ginther Appoints Columbus First Black Female Police Chief
- LA Firefighter Shoots Two Colleagues Then Sets His Own Home On Fire Before Committing Suicide
- Babyface Introduces New Music By ‘Lil Bayface’
- Fatal Fade: Barbershop Owner Charged With Murder For Killing Customer Who Refused To Pay
- Stadium Goods & Christie’s To Auction Off A Gang of Rare Air Jordans, Again
- Mary J. Blige’s Life Is Coming To A Documentary ‘Mary J. Blige’s My Life’ [VIDEO]
- Peter Thomas Doesn’t Want To Be A Good Man So He’s Taking It Out On Women With Weaves
Also On Magic 95.5 FM: