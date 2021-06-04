Chicken Nugget That Resembles Hit Video Game Character Sells For $100,000

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Before tearing through your next fast food order, be sure to carefully inspect the meal for a shot at financial gain. The world is full of people willing to pay top-dollar for rare, odd or novelty items. Case in point: A recent online auction for a single chicken nugget sold for $99,997.00 U.S. Dollars.

The nugget, shaped like a character from Among us, had a total of 184 bids before a winner was declared.

The item’s seller said the rare nugget came from a BTS Combo meal – a special promotion between McDonald’s and Korean pop band BTS. The meal comes with nine Chicken McNuggets, two brand new Korean-style dipping sauces, medium fries, and a medium Coke. The prized nugget will be delivered to the winning bidder frozen and air sealed.

As usual, Twitter had a field day when results from the high-ticket nugget auction landed online.

It’s been an eventful week for McDonald’s chicken nuggets. Elsewhere in the world, the popular snack made headlines after a dine-in experience nearly cost a child in Ireland his life.

According to a June 4 story posted by BBC News, Mary Byrne and her son Johnny Óg owe a debt of gratitude to a man named Gabriel McKenna. Johnny stopped breathing after attempting to swallow a chicken nugget whole.

“I had tried to eat the nugget in one go and I was trying to cry but my body didn’t let me,” he explained.

McKenna, who just happened to be nearby, jumped into action. He turned the child upside down and, after a couple strong thrusts, was able to get the food dislodged.

