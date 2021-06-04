Win Tickets to the Summer614 Concert in the Park

CLOSE
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Columbus, OH metropolitan area, who are between 16 and 21 years of age or older. The “Summer 614” Text Contest ends on June 6, 2021. Subject to Official Rules. Text Message and Data Rates May Apply.
TEXT “614SUMMER” TO 52140 FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN A PAIR OF TICKETS TO SUMMER614 SATURDAY AUGUST 14TH AT THE COLUMBUS COMMONS. PERFORMING LIVE JA RULE , DONNELL JONES, SCARFACE, KEKE WYATT, MIKE JONES AND MORE. TICKETS ON SALE NOW. VISIT MYCOLUMBUSMAGIC.COM FOR MORE INFO. TEXT MESSAGE AND DATA RATES MAY APPLY.
