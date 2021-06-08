Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Where Are They Now: ‘Sandlot’ And ‘Mighty Ducks’ Actor Brandon Quintin Adams

The young star of iconic 90s films has had quite the career journey

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Final Draft Awards

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Child stars of the 90s have taken many different career paths as the years between their first glimpse of fame and life as an adult grow larger.

A look back at many classics from the era reveal a familiar face that may be tough to name: Sure, you’ve seen him in The Sandlot, The Mighty Ducks and the Wes Craven cult classic The People Under The Stairs – but how much do you know about Brandon Quintin Adams?

And an even better question: What’s he up to now?

Born in 1979, Adams got his first major look in Michael Jackson’s musical film Moonwalker. You may remember him as Zeke, a pint-sized kid with tons of attitude and some cool dance moves. The 1988 project was just the first of many memorable roles he’d take on in the decade to come.

In 1991, he paired with another entertainment legend – scary movie mastermind Wes Craven – for The People Under the Stairs. As Poindexter “Fool” Williams, Adams entered a house of horror in search of gold. By no means a box office smash, the film later enjoyed an underground legion of fans during its video and cable run.

The Mighty Ducks series and The Sandlot were two other huge wins for Adams. The sports films are still celebrated to this day.

Unfortunately, Adams’ wave of hit films and television appearances began to slow toward the start of the new millineum. Tragedy struck the actor in 2002 when he and fellow entertainer and close friend, Merlin Santana, were victims of a shooting in California.

According to multiple reports, the incident stemmed from a hookup gone bad. The two young actors visited a Chinese restaurant, where they met a teenager, Monique Mercedes King.

Merlin and the female were intimate the same night, but by morning, Mercedes wanted their encounter to progress into a long-term relationship.

The actor refused, and the scorned fling falsely told two of her male friends, Damien Gates and Brandon Bynes, that she had been raped by Santana.

Gates and Bynes ambushed the two actors outside a house party, shooting at them through the window as soon as they got into the car.

Santana did not survive the attack. He was 26 years old.

“It was devastating.” Adams said of the deadly shooting. “It took me a long time to recover from that. Merlin was my best friend, and the murder was a senseless thing.”

In the nearly two decades since the attack, the actors has taken the occasional role here and there.

He can be seen in the 2012 release, Stuck in the Corners and his voice is featured in the popluar video game Kingdom Hearts II.

The Latest:

Array

From 'Purple Rain' To 'American Gangster': The Unforgettable Roles Of Clarence Williams III [VIDEO]

10 photos Launch gallery

From 'Purple Rain' To 'American Gangster': The Unforgettable Roles Of Clarence Williams III [VIDEO]

Continue reading From ‘Purple Rain’ To ‘American Gangster’: The Unforgettable Roles Of Clarence Williams III [VIDEO]

From 'Purple Rain' To 'American Gangster': The Unforgettable Roles Of Clarence Williams III [VIDEO]

[caption id="attachment_4129863" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Nikki Nelson\WENN / WENN[/caption] Clarence Williams III, an actor who gained fame playing Linc on the hit ABC series The Mod Squad in the 1970s, has died. He was 81. Williams died of colon cancer on Friday (June 4), according to The Hollywood Reporter. The actor was born in Harlem, New York and quickly gravitated towards the stage, earning a Tony nomination for his work in the three-person drama Slow Dance on the Killing Ground. Later, he would gain even larger fame in Black Hollywood with his portrayal of Prince’s father in 1984’s Purple Rain, the comedic leader of the People’s Revolutionary Army in 1988’s I’m Gonna Git You Sucka and the drug lord Sampson in Dave Chappelle’s 1998 comedy, Half-Baked. In honor of his life and iconic onscreen characters, today we highlight a few of Williams' most memorable roles.  

 

Where Are They Now: ‘Sandlot’ And ‘Mighty Ducks’ Actor Brandon Quintin Adams  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Where Are They Now: ‘Sandlot’ And ‘Mighty Ducks’…
 4 hours ago
06.08.21
Photos
Close