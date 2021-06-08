CLOSE
Making the announcement on Instagram, Tyler Perry kept being interrupted by Madea herself, who made sure to get her two cents in before the camera turned off. “This is Tyler Perry saying– this is Madea speaking and I’m coming back on Netflix,” said the actor.
According to a press release, the media mogul will release the twelfth installment of the series, A Madea Homecoming, on Netflix in 2022. The film will be shot entirely at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.
Tyler Perry Announces Madea Will Be Coming To Netlfix was originally published on wiznation.com