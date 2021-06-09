Who Is Chicago R&B Singer Ann Marie?

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

This morning on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, there was confusion about the Chicago R&B singer Ann Marie. She is not to be confused with Amerie, a 2000’s singer who grew up in the Washington D.C. metro area.

Born Joann Marie Slater, the 25-year-old was accused of shooting a male friend in the head inside of a Georgia hotel room in December 2020, according to reports. She claims it was an accident and told cops “that the gun “fell off” of a table and fired at least one round.” According to TMZ, she’s out on a $60,000 bond as she awaits her trial on house arrest.

Along with house arrest, Slater was ordered to have zero contact with the alleged victim Jonathon Wright or any of his family members and close associates and she can’t possess any firearms. When the incident happened, the audio of the 911 released of the singer screaming with emotions telling the victim she loved him.

Recently, she’s returned to social media after her hiatus hinting that new music is on the way posting a photo in the studio with the caption, “Back At It!!”

She was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Ann Marie made her mark in the industry with a pair of mixtape series, Tripolar, which followed by her debut album, Pretty Psycho. Not that we're making any judgment calls here but it appears that the singer and songwriter currently living up to the names of her audio projects after allegedly shooting her boyfriend in the dome piece for cheating. While the rumors haven't been confirmed, Gossip In The City alleges that Ann Marie shot her boyfriend while he was off in a hotel bathroom allegedly texting other women. When the unnamed man appeared from the bathroom, the shooting took place then. One man on Twitter claims he's friends with the boyfriend, who is recovering from the wounds writing, "The guy is my mans and he made it through surgery. It's not calboy" in response to a fan wondering if the boyfriend in question was rapper Calboy. That same man says he'll update folks once he learns more but had a very choice message for folks on Twitter praising Ann Marie's actions. Bird Twitter has assembled and is praising the alleged attempted murder carried out by Ann Marie with some saying that's what the cheating boyfriend deserves. Others are saying Ann Marie just ruined her life and career for a man she could've just left instead of trying to administer hood booger justice. We've scoured Ann Marie's social media accounts and she's been largely quiet so it isn't known if she's currently free or not. For now, we've got the reactions to the news below. UPDATE: Local Atlanta news outlet CBS 46 confirmed that the 25-year-old Ann Marie, real name Joann Marie Slater, was arrested and facing charges of possession of a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Fulton County court records. Ann Marie says she and the unnamed 24-year-old man were visiting Atlanta from Chicago and that the shooting was an accident.

