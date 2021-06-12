Cbus
Where to take Pops for Fathers Day?

Fathers Day is approaching fast, and if you don’t already have plans for you old man, than consider Picnic with Pops. A popular summer event for the whole family made its return Saturday night.

Opening night of the Columbus Symphony’s Picnic with the Pops was held for the first time since 2019.

The season opened with Windborne’s The Music of Queen, featuring many of the rock band’s most famous hits.

Saturday’s show was emceed by NBC4’s own Brad Johansen.

Picnic with the Pops will run Saturdays at the Columbus Bicentennial Pavilion through July 31.

For more of what to expect from Picnic with the Pops this summer, click here.

Courtesy of NBC4i.com

Where to take Pops for Fathers Day?  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

