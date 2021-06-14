Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Capitol Pride Walk and Rally took place in Washington, D.C. on Saturday (June 12). Among the attendees were Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff. Harris’ participation in the event marked the first time a sitting vice president marched in a Pride event.

It was a brief appearance for Harris, who reportedly walked among the crowd for about a block, but the VP made time to speak on issues concerning the LGBTQ+ community.

|| RELATED: Mj Rodriguez, Laverne Cox and Monique Heart Join Digital Pride Experience ||

|| RELATED: Kandi Burruss Kicks Off Pride Month In This Fun & Flirty Rainbow Two-Piece ||

“We need to make sure that our transgender community and our youth are all protected. We need, still, protections around employment and housing,” Harris said at the rally. “There is so much more work to do, and I know we are committed.”

Via Twitter, Harris took time to observe the fifth anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub shooting. On June 12, 2016, the violent attack ended the lives of 49 people at the Orlando club.

“Five years ago, 49 LGBTQ+ people and allies were enjoying an evening out at Pulse Nightclub,” she wrote. “And then, in an instant, they were gone. Today, we remember those who died and their loved ones-and we recommit to building a world free from gun violence.”

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

VP Kamala Harris Makes History At Pride March In Washington was originally published on wzakcleveland.com