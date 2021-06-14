Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

This story is like a 5.0 remake of Mtume’s ‘You, Me and He’ 2021

RHOA Porsha introduced Falynn Guobadia RHOA friend as an alleged friend of hers, Falynn Guobadia who on television seemed to be living her best life in luxury announced in January that she and her husband, Simon Guobadia, were getting a divorce then a couple of months later Simon spilled the tea that he and Porsha was engaged, Porsha got dragged on social media for breaking ‘girl code’, Porsha say’s they were never friends there for there was no code to be broken. Then Simon got accused by another woman of being a cheater, Simon said he pay for the receipts on that lie then further down the line went off on social media on his ex/soon to be ex, Falynn, saying that she is a pregnant cheater because Falynn Guobadia posted a promo video of an interview that says she is going to set the record straight.

Today the truth reckoning has come at least from Falynn Goubadia’s stand point.

In a new interview with the Up and Adam! show, Falynn Goubadia made it clear that Porsha is not a home wrecker or code breaker however she doesn’t know what happened to her marriage. Could it have been ROA?

“Everything started to change,” “I don’t think it was the show’s fault … but it seems as though other things were going on that I didn’t necessarily know about. I’m still at a loss at that part. I don’t necessary have the answers.”

According to Falynn she found out her husband/baby daddy was engaged to Porsha when we all did but she made it clear that she was not a cheater and as far as Simon being a cheater:

“‘Simon doesn’t get caught unless Simon wants to get caught.’ “

Take a look at the complete interview in the video below and then you play divorce court judge and let us know who’s behalf are you granting this divorce.

Falynn Guobadia Has Spoken Her Truth About She, Simon and Porsha [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

