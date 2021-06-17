WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 17, 2021: Juneteenth Holiday — Democrats Push for Voting Rights — 600K+ Covid-19 Deaths

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

1. Juneteenth is Now a Federal Holiday

What You Need To Know:

As African Americans and allies in this country prepare to celebrate Juneteenth this weekend, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed legislation Tuesday to make the day a federal holiday and recognize the emancipation of formerly enslaved African Americans.

2. Despite Dim Odds, Democrats Nationwide Push for Voting Rights

What You Need To Know:

Senate Democrats are pushing ahead in their fight for voting rights. Even as the party faces opposition from both sides of the aisle to pass the For the People Act, a vote for the bill will be put on the floor as early as next week.

3. Coronavirus Update: U.S. Surpasses 600,000 Covid-19 Deaths

What We Need To Know:

This week, the U.S. reported more than 600,000 deaths related to Covid-19. The tally by Johns Hopkins University marks yet another grim milestone as nationwide demand for vaccinations appears to be slowing.

4. Indianapolis Policeman Sues NFL over Social Justice Campaign

What You Need To Know:

An Indianapolis police officer involved in the killing of a Black man last year, is suing the NFL for defamation, alleging acts that amounted to social injustice.

5. Does The $1 Billion DNA Kit Market Hold African American Ancestry Keys?

What You Need To Know:

Companies like 23andMe and Ancestry have made a profitable model out of exploiting our natural curiosities, whether it’s tracing our lineage back to Africa or taking a greater investment in our personal health.

