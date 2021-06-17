Hot Spot: Trina & Eve Kill The Stage In The First Female Rap Verzuz Battle [WATCH]

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The latest Verzuz, Philly’s first lady, Eve and Miami’s finest, Trina battled it out showing off their legendary catalogs. The event went very smoothly with Eve live broadcasting from London and Trina being in Miami. The two celebrated each other the entire show by giving each other their flowers and putting on a top-notch show. During the show, they paid tribute to Tupac on what would’ve been his 50th birthday and also recognized the late DMX. Trick Daddy also surprised fans by performing with Trina. Hear The Hot Spot as she breaks down what happened last night.

