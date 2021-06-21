Tristan Thompson & Khloé Kardashian Split Yet Again Following New Cheating Rumors & Alleged Mansion Party Threesome

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The old saying goes, “once a cheater, always a cheater.” However, in the case of NBA star Tristan Thompson, this man might as well become the next host of Cheaters at the rate that he gets caught creeping on (ex?) girlfriend and baby momma Khloé Kardashian.

The latest talk on the rumor mill is saying Tristan was seen making his way into a private room with three other woman and a male friend during a mansion party to do, well — what else would two guys and three girls do in a private room together?

According to the ever-in-the-know TMZ, Khloe officially ended things with Tristan a few weeks ago actually following another cheating allegation with a woman named Sydney Chase.

As far as the current threesome tale, here’s how Daily Mail breaks it down:

“Sources exclusively told DailyMail.com that Thompson, 30, headed straight for the bar after arriving at the party just after midnight and did a round of ultra-luxurious Deleon tequila shots while swigging Moet champagne before repeatedly grabbing the bottom of a female guest.

Two hours later, he was seen making his way to a bedroom in the Bel Air mansion where the party was held accompanied by three women and a male friend.

Thompson emerged from the room 30 minutes later with his dark red shirt crumpled and looking ‘a mess’ and returned to the bar.”

However, if they were already broken up as Page Six first reported, Tristan’s threesome tryst might not be as controversial as initially reported.

Thankfully, TMZ says Khloe and Tristan are actually on amicable terms, still communicating and putting co-parenting first for the sake of their three-year-old daughter True who he reportedly spent Father’s Day with.

It’s worth noting though, Tristan denies both the current cheating (?) rumor and the one that may have caused the split with Khloe a few weeks ago. Just a few hours ago, the Celtics center-forward apparently responded to the new claims with a slew of “cap” emojis on Twitter.

Given the toddler involved, we just hope these two can figure out what they want to do in the long run. If it does end up with them getting back together, well, we can only hope Tristan either cuts out his players ways or gets smarter at sneaking around. Bless!

Tristan Thompson & Khloé Kardashian Split Yet Again Following New Cheating Rumors & Alleged Mansion Party Threesome was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

