News
HomeNews

So What Did Usher Say to Make T-Pain Depressed?

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Ladies Love R&B Live With Mario

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

T-Pain has now spoken out in a recent interview on what caused him to go through depression for a few years.

It turned out that Usher played a key role in kickstarting that four-year period of misery, no thanks to a conversation back in 2013 on a plane with the singer and actor told he Hip-hop artist, producer and songwriter to speak “bluntly” on auto-tune.

This was after a flight attendant woke up the “I’m In Luv (Wit a Stripper)” artist so that Usher can talk to him.

From Complex:

“Usher was my friend,” T-Pain said. “I really respect Usher. And he said, ‘I’m gonna tell you something, man. You kinda fucked up music.’”

The comment took T-Pain by surprise, and he initially thought it could’ve been a joke, but Usher then repeated himself. He said that Usher then added, “‘Yeah man you really fucked up music for real singers.’ I was like, ‘What did I do? I came out and I used Auto-Tune.’ He was like, ‘Yeah, you fucked it up.’ I’m like, ‘But I used it, I didn’t tell everybody else to start using it.’”

T-Pain says that his particular exchange with Usher right then and there started “a four-year depression for me.”

There was auto-tune criticisms from Jay Z several years before, but it was the “Confessions” singer that put T-Pain in a bad mindset for a long while.  It wasn’t realized “until years later” that the BET Awards conversation was what set off the depression.

Here is the clip from ‘This is Pop’ below:

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of Complex

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Prince Williams and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of Instagram and Complex

Usher Allegedly Making It Rain Fake Money At Strip Clubs, Strippers & Twitter Is Saying OMG

14 photos Launch gallery

Usher Allegedly Making It Rain Fake Money At Strip Clubs, Strippers & Twitter Is Saying OMG

Continue reading Usher Allegedly Making It Rain Fake Money At Strip Clubs, Strippers & Twitter Is Saying OMG

Usher Allegedly Making It Rain Fake Money At Strip Clubs, Strippers & Twitter Is Saying OMG

[caption id="attachment_964618" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Kevin Winter / Getty[/caption] Usher is currently trending, and it’s not because of new music, but allegedly he’s out here making it rain with fake money at strip clubs. Pole dancers and booty shakers are fed up with Usher. Stripper pages are exposing the singer for tossing fake bills that have his face on them. Honestly, if true is some very wild behavior. The blog Glock Topickz shared a photo of the questionable bills with one exotic dancer calling the situation “a level of f*ckery” and further adding that “exactly why we stay away from celebs most of the time they suck !!!!!!!! Cheap AF.” The caption for the post reads: “#Usher better be careful. He out here throwing Ush-Bucks at the strippers that allegedly danced for him all night, only to find out that the money on the floor had his face on it & not one of them presidents.” https://www.instagram.com/p/CNkplBpMEwK/?utm_source=ig_embed The Neighborhood Talk proved the money is indeed real by sharing a photo of Usher taken on April 3 with his foot on top of clear luggage containing the fake money with his face on it. https://www.instagram.com/p/CNkqcGcsGqu/ Usher has not responded to allegations, but he posted a picture on his Twitter and Instagram accounts of himself rocking a money bucket hat with the money emoji as the caption for both posts. https://www.instagram.com/p/CNjHweMD4_h/ Twitter has sounded off about Usher’s alleged behavior. One user wrote, “Usher throwing fake money at the girls has me irritated. And I wanna fight him bc what kinda broke bitch behavior?!? Like bitch the pole tricks and throwing ass is equally as hard as any of the dance moves he’s capable of. What kinda disrespect.” You can see all of the hilarious reactions in the gallery below. — Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty

So What Did Usher Say to Make T-Pain Depressed?  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
So What Did Usher Say to Make T-Pain…
 15 hours ago
06.21.21
Photos
Close