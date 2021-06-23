CLOSE
The Roots are coming to Cincinnati on September 3rd and we have your chance to get tickets before they go on sale to the public.
Presale Begins: Thu – June 24 at 10AM
Presale Ends: Thu – June 24 at 10PM
Offer Code: THEROOTS
Ticket Link: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/16005AD0229B472A
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Wine Down Wednesdays With Special Guest Nwaka Onwusa Hosted Nia Noelle
- [WATCH] Urban One Exclusive Interview with New Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant
- Enter To Win: Which HBCU Are You? Quiz + Contest
- Magic Celebrates Black Music Month
- Get Pre-Sale Tickets to The Roots ‘All The Way Live 2021’ Tour
- SPORTS: Ex-Browns Player Carl Nassib Has Come Out as Gay
- Candace Owens Charged $30K For Republican Speaking Gig She Abruptly Reneged On: Report
- TRIED IT: The Il MAKIAGE X Carli Bybel Moonstruck Face Palette Gave My Skin A Natural Glow
- Gary’s Tea: Do You Think Beyonce’ Can Sing?!
- You Big Dummy! Honolulu Councilman Criticized For Reposting Blackface Skit From Past Comedy Career
- Tiffany Haddish Doesn’t Wear Her Bonnet At The Airport: ‘It’s About Respecting Yourself’
- Front Page News: Carl Nassib Becomes First Active NFL Player To Publicly Announces He’s Gay [WATCH]
- This Social Media Challenge Is Blamed For The Death Of A 9-Year-Old Boy
- Democratic U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse Accused Of Belonging To ‘All-White’ Beach Club In Rhode Island
Also On Magic 95.5 FM: