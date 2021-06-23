Features
Get Pre-Sale Tickets to The Roots ‘All The Way Live 2021’ Tour

The Roots are coming to Cincinnati on September 3rd and we have your chance to get tickets before they go on sale to the public.

Presale Begins:       Thu – June 24 at 10AM

Presale Ends:          Thu – June 24 at 10PM

Offer Code:            THEROOTS

Ticket Link:   https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/16005AD0229B472A

