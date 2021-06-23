Get Pre-Sale Tickets to The Roots ‘All The Way Live 2021’ Tour

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Roots are coming to Cincinnati on September 3rd and we have your chance to get tickets before they go on sale to the public.

Presale Begins: Thu – June 24 at 10AM

Presale Ends: Thu – June 24 at 10PM

Offer Code: THEROOTS

Ticket Link: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/16005AD0229B472A

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: