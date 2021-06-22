Ronnie Oneal Yelling During Closing Arguments Has Been Found Guilty [VIDEO]

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Sad but true Ronnie Oneal became a viral name for his opening statements while representing himself in a double murder case and still sad the Ronnie started his trial is the way he closed it.

“I did kill Kenyatta Barron, but I want you to tell it like it is if you’re going to tell it,” – Ronnie Oneal during closing arguments

The jury after being screamed down by Ronnie Oneal again and hearing the heart breaking testimony of his son who lived to tell his father in court that he hurt him by stabbing him, after witnessing his father kill his mother and sister.

Ronnie Oneal is facing two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for crimes that happened in Riverview in March of 2018. Ronnie Oneal allegedly killed his girlfriend, 33 year old Kenyatta Barron, and daughter, 9 year old Ron’Niveya Oneal who was autistic and had Cerebral Palsy then stabbed his 8 year old namesake before setting him on fire. Ronnie Oneal who is claiming self defense dropped his attorney’s because they said that the “stand your ground” defense did not apply to his case.

Breaking news this evening is a jury has found Ronnie Oneal guilty, after a little less than five hours of deliberations, the jury found Ronnie Oneal III guilty of the first-degree premeditated murder of his girlfriend Kenyatta Barron and his 9-year-old daughter. He was also found guilty of the attempted murder of his son, who he stabbed and lit on fire.

The next phase is the penalty phase which Ronnie Oneal is possibly facing the death penalty. Hillsborough Circuit Judge Michelle Sisco had this to say to Ronnie Oneal:

“As we move into penalty phase, I’m really going to strongly encourage you to allow counsel to step in and represent you. I don’t want you to make a decision right now, I want you to give it some serious serious consideration,”

