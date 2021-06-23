OSU to make Decision on Senate Bill 187, Players Making Money Off their Name

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

This should be a simple decision to decide on, but considering how the government wants to keep all sorts of money to themselves it n surprise that you have to vote on an issue like college player making money off of their name.

On Tuesday, Ohio State heavy hitters took the Ohio Statehouse to testify in support of Senate Bill 187.

Senate Bill 187 passed the Senate last week and is now working its way through the House. On Tuesday, the House State and Local Government committee heard testimony from Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith, Buckeyes Head Football Coach Ryan Day, and former quarterback Cardale Jones.

As of July 1, several states including Florida and Texas will be able to offer their college athletes a chance to make money from their name, image, and likeness. If Ohio doesn’t pass this bill, Day said recruiting could suffer for a long time, with students going to schools that would allow athletes that opportunity.

“To say that you can’t make money off of your name, image, and likeness right now but you can in these other states will put us at a major disadvantage,” he said.

Jones, who’s playing days at Ohio State are over, said it would have been helpful to make money while he was in school.

“I was fortunate enough to be on scholarship, but I can tell you this, scholarship did not always cover all expenses,” Jones said.

Despite the bill not helping him, Jones wants it to pass and help the Buckeyes that are in school now.

“I look at it as the NCAA is finally giving the student athletes a chance to capitalize on their self-worth,” he said.

The bill includes an emergency clause that will make it effective immediately once it is signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine. Lawmakers are still under a tight time frame with other states’ bills going into effect on July 1.

What do you think, should college athletes be paid?

8 Stylish LGBTQ+ Pioneers Killing The Game 8 photos Launch gallery 8 Stylish LGBTQ+ Pioneers Killing The Game 1. Lena Waithe at the Billboard Music Awards, 2021 Source:Getty 1 of 8 2. MJ Rodriguez at FX's "Pose" Season 3 New York Premiere, 2021 Source:Getty 2 of 8 3. Jonica Gibbs at the Premiere Of BET's "Boomerang" Season 2, 2020 Source:Getty 3 of 8 4. Dominique Jackson at the 71st Emmy Awards, 2019 Source:Getty 4 of 8 5. Billy Porter spotted out in NYC, 2021 Source:Getty 5 of 8 6. Janelle Monae during the Chanel Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021, 2020 Source:Getty 6 of 8 7. Indya Moore at FX's "Pose" Season 3 New York Premiere, 2021 Source:Getty 7 of 8 8. Tokyo Stylez at the 2nd Annual American Influencer Awards, 2019 Source:Getty 8 of 8 Skip ad Continue reading 8 Stylish LGBTQ+ Pioneers Killing The Game 8 Stylish LGBTQ+ Pioneers Killing The Game [caption id="attachment_3388321" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Getty / Getty[/caption] Growing up, I didn’t have a cool LGBTQ+ icon to look up to. Although I couldn’t make sense of how I felt inside, I knew I was instantly attracted to women like Da Brat and MC Lyte. I was intrigued by their style and drawn to the masculine energy they exuded. As I got older, I recognized that what I wanted to see was more stylish LGTBQ+ men and women represented in media. Times have changed! When it comes to fashion, we have some of the hottest LGBTQ+ pioneers showing up and showing out with their personal style. Whether it’s Billy Porter in a ball gown, or Jonica Gibbs in a two-piece suit, these celebrities aren’t holding back when it comes to exuding individual style on the red carpet. I’m thankful for the budding representation happening in media. Not only are these celebrities teaching people how to stay true to themselves, they’re creating a space for people like them to be seen and heard. Let’s not forget their style is completely on point! Take a look at 8 stylish LGBTQ+ pioneers killing the game.

OSU to make Decision on Senate Bill 187, Players Making Money Off their Name was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com