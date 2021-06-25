National News
With No Mention Of Qualified Immunity, ‘An Agreement’ On Police Reform Has Been Reached

At the same time, officials said "nothing has been agreed to until everything has been agreed to."

Lawmakers Hold Meeting On Police Reform Bill On Capitol Hill

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

Just about one month after President Joe Biden‘s self-imposed deadline to move police reform legislation forward, officials negotiating the terms of the bill have announced Thursday evening that “an agreement” has been reached.

But the brief three-sentence announcement from Rep. Karen Bass and Sens. Cory Booker and Tim Scott — the bipartisan Congressional group leading the efforts on a police reform bill — offered no details of the “agreement” and suggested that no one has actually agreed to anything.

“After months of working in good faith, we have reached an agreement on a framework addressing the major issues for bipartisan police reform, the strategically and vaguely worded statement begins. “There is still more work to be done on the final bill, and nothing is agreed to until everything is agreed to. Over the next few weeks we look forward to continuing our work toward getting a finalized proposal across the finish line.”

Perhaps more surprising than the unexpected announcement itself was the glaring absence of any mention of qualified immunity, a critical element that would actually hold police accountable and one that has stalled efforts and delayed the bill from being ready on May 25, the anniversary of the murder of George Floyd, whose killing inspired the police reform efforts in the first place.

Instead, they made what appears to be a symbolic announcement on the eve of when Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering Floyd, was due to receive his prison sentenced.

The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act — sweeping legislation aimed at reforming the ways in which police departments enforce the nation’s laws — was unveiled on June 8, 2020, exactly two weeks to the day after Floyd was murdered. But that was the only thing swift about the bill that, if it passes both chambers of Congress, ambitiously aims to end police brutality, hold police accountable, improve transparency in policing and create structural change when it comes to how law enforcement does their jobs.

At the same time, critics have said the original version of the bill does not go far enough to address implicit bias and the foundation of racism embedded within the country which emanates out in the form of state-sanctioned violence.

Lawmakers have failed in moving the bill to a vote in the Senate after the bill passed the house in March. It will undoubtedly face an uphill battle as at least 10 Republicans would have to vote in favor of the bill for it to pass in the Senate.

UPDATED: 11:28 a.m. ET, June 3, 2021 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police But it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple fatal shootings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict. Most recently, law enforcement in San Jose, California, released the video footage of Demetrius Stanley's fatal shooting, a 31-year-old Black man who was killed on May 31, Memorial Day. Police claim they were conducting surveillance on Stanley's home related to an armed robbery Stanley was reportedly involved in earlier this spring. Law enforcement officials say Stanley approached the officer's unmarked vehicle and pointed his gun at the cops who were in plainclothes. Stanley's family and supporters say that Stanley was protecting his home and family members after police failed to ID themselves in the unmarked vehicle, parked outside of his home. Community members have marched in the streets asking for transparency and accountability. https://twitter.com/blackoutreachsj/status/1400112940661964800?s=20 Stanley's name joins a long list of other Black men and boys killed by the police, including but certainly not limited to: Tamir RiceBotham Shem Jean; E.J. Bradford; and Michael Brown. But two of the most recent names that can tragically be included in this deadly equation are Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his new book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth.

