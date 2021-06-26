Normani Showed Off Her Killer Bod In $2,000 Vintage Sheer Jean Paul Gaultier Dress And We’re Swooning

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

All eyes were on Normaniand her killer body this week when stepped out on the scene looking like a goddess and bore it all…literally!

The 25-year-old singer arrived at Doja Cat’s “Planet Her” album release party in Los Angeles on Thursday night rocking a black and blue sheer, vintage, Jean Paul Gaultier dress and turned every head when she walked by. Styled by celebrity stylist Kollin Carter, (also known for styling Cardi B), the $2,000 ankle-length dress was completely sheer except for the long, blue sleeves and matching blue paneling that lined the dress.

The former Fifth Harmony member left little to the imagination and gave us an eye-full when she showed off her killer, chiseled abs and glowing toned legs, wearing nothing but a matching, lace blue bra and thong underneath the sexy sheer ensemble. She paired the entire look with strappy black sandals, bronze jewelry, and blue eye shadow to accent the dress. She kept her hair cute and classy in a high ponytail with bangs that framed the sides of her face.

“She looks so beautiful my Normani is so beautiful and sexy and perfect brown woman my precious goddess my beautiful brunette,” one fan commented.

While another kept it cute and left a simple, “Okay ” in the comment section.

Normani then met up with Saweetie, Chloe Bailey, and Ryan Destiny at Doja’s album release party and had fans swooning at the melanated link-up! “Can we get a girl group together – PLEASE?!” one fan tweeted.

While another tweeted about how much they loved this photo of the girls.

If Black girl magic was a picture, it would be this one! We definitely need more fire link-ups like this, this summer.

