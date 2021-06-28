We Took A Virtual Cooking Class With Tabitha Brown

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The world can use an extra sprinkle of sunshine these days, and Tabitha Brown has the fervor. The actress, vegan foodie, and social media mogul has teamed up with McCormick® to release a limited edition seasoning that exquisitely bottles up her zestful spirit and vibrant personality. McCormick® Sunshine All Purpose Seasoning is a salt-free, Caribbean-inspired blend of spices motivated by Tabitha’s savory vegan recipes and uplifting social media content. The ingredients included in the seasoning are allspice, thyme, turmeric and cayenne pepper, mango, and pineapple.

I was blessed with the opportunity to test out this appropriately named seasoning through an exclusive virtual cooking class with Tabitha herself. As a fan of Tabitha’s social media content and vegan recipes, I was over-the-moon about trying her “Sunshine Shick’n” recipe. I prepped my ingredients for the class, and I hurriedly logged into the Zoom meeting room in anticipation of connecting with Tabitha and getting my sous chef skills popping. “Hello there, how y’all doing?!” said Tabitha Brown as she gleefully appeared on the screen. Her aura mixed with her southern twang was like iced tea on a hot summer day. It felt like I was in the kitchen with one of my beloved aunts.

Tabitha was thrilled to chat about her collaboration with McCormick® and her inspiration behind the McCormick® Sunshine All Purpose Seasoning. She stated that the blend of spices came about during COVID. She wanted to create something that would remind people of traveling and sunshine, and that’s exactly what she did. Through Tabitha’s guidance, we began cooking the “Sunshine Shick’n” dish. Tabitha was very energetic and personable as she gracefully walked her audience through the cooking process. After only a few minutes of adding ingredients and stirring, our dishes were complete. I was impressed by the outcome. The “Sunshine Shick’n” was more than delicious and the McCormick® Sunshine All Purpose Seasoning sealed the deal. The spices took my palette to the islands and gave me a taste of the Caribbean culture. I am hooked!

The McCormick® Sunshine All Purpose Seasoning will hit stores on July 8th. For more information on the seasoning, click here. Also, if you’re up for it, try out the “Sunshine Shick’n” recipe below. You won’t be disappointed!

Ingredient List

2 ounces dried whole shiitake mushrooms*

3 cups boiling water

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1/4 cup vegetable oil

2 green onions, cut into 2-inch strips, plus more for serving

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

1 small garlic clove, minced

2 tablespoons coconut aminos

o (Note: Less Sodium Soy Sauce could be used as a substitution)

1 tablespoon agave nectar

1 tablespoon water

2 teaspoons McCormick® All Purpose Sunshine Seasoning

Kitchen Tools Needed For Recipe:

Large heat-safe bowl

Clean kitchen towel or cheese cloth

Kitchen shears

Large skillet or wok

Wooden or metal spoon for stir-frying

