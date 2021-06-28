SPORTS: Cavs’ Star Kevin Love Joins U.S. Olympic Basketball Team

One of the faces of the Cleveland Cavaliers is heading to the Summer Olympics this year!
Cavs forward Kevin Love has been chosen to be part of the U.S. men’s basketball team slated to compete and represent the country.
This will not be the first time that the “five-time NBA All-Star” has played in the Olympics. He previously took part back in 2012 where the team he was on had “finished undefeated and won the gold medal over runner-up Spain in London.”
Love is one of the twelve NBA players to represent the U.S. in this year’s Olympics, which is taking place in Tokyo after being postponed from last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:
Selected for the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team, which is seeking a fourth consecutive Olympic title, were:
Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)
Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards)
Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)
Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets)
Jerami Grant (Detroit Pistons)
Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors)
Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks)
Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls)
Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)
Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers)
Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)
Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)
“Our roster features players who are experienced in the international game, and this team has outstanding athleticism, versatility and balance. We also believe we have excellent leadership, which is a necessity in order to develop the needed chemistry. We still have a lot of challenges in front of us, but I believe these players will become a team that all Americans will be proud of,” said head coach Gregg Popovich.
The men’s basketball match will take place at the Saitama Super Arena.
Are you excited to see Kevin Love represent both Cleveland and the Cavs in this year’s Summer Olympics?
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of Diamond Images and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Arturo Holmes and WENN
Our Love for the Cavs' Kevin Love Edition [PHOTOS]
Our Love for the Cavs' Kevin Love Edition [PHOTOS]
1. Kevin Love, ESPN Body IssueSource:ESPN 1 of 33
2. New York Knicks v Cleveland CavaliersSource:Getty 2 of 33
3. US-POLITICS-BASKETBALL-OBAMASource:Getty 3 of 33
4. Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game FiveSource:Getty 4 of 33
5. 2016 NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers Airport ArrivalSource:Getty 5 of 33
6. Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade And RallySource:Getty 6 of 33
7. Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade And RallySource:Getty 7 of 33
8. Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade and RallySource:Getty 8 of 33
9. New York Knicks v Cleveland CavaliersSource:Getty 9 of 33
10. New York Knicks v Cleveland CavaliersSource:Getty 10 of 33
11. New York Knicks v Cleveland CavaliersSource:Getty 11 of 33
12. Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game FiveSource:Getty 12 of 33
13. Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game FiveSource:Getty 13 of 33
14. 2016 NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers Airport ArrivalSource:Getty 14 of 33
15. 2016 NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers Airport ArrivalSource:Getty 15 of 33
16. The 2016 ESPYS - ShowSource:Getty 16 of 33
17. The 2016 ESPYS - ShowSource:Getty 17 of 33
18. New York Knicks v Cleveland CavaliersSource:Getty 18 of 33
19. New York Knicks v Cleveland CavaliersSource:Getty 19 of 33
20. New York Knicks v Cleveland CavaliersSource:Getty 20 of 33
21. New York Knicks v Cleveland CavaliersSource:Getty 21 of 33
22. 2016 NBA Champions Cleveland Cavaliers Visit The White HouseSource:Getty 22 of 33
23. 2016 NBA Champions Cleveland Cavaliers Visit The White HouseSource:Getty 23 of 33
24. Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game FiveSource:Getty 24 of 33
25. Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game FiveSource:Getty 25 of 33
26. Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game FourSource:Getty 26 of 33
27. Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game FourSource:Getty 27 of 33
28. 2017 NBA Finals - Practice and Media AvailabilitySource:Getty 28 of 33
29. 2017 NBA Finals - Practice and Media AvailabilitySource:Getty 29 of 33
30. 2016 NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers Airport ArrivalSource:Getty 30 of 33
31. 2016 NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers Airport ArrivalSource:Getty 31 of 33
32. Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game FiveSource:Getty 32 of 33
33. Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game FiveSource:Getty 33 of 33
SPORTS: Cavs’ Star Kevin Love Joins U.S. Olympic Basketball Team was originally published on wzakcleveland.com