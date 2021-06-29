Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Saving Our Daughters and The Women’s Initiative Network (WIN) Partner to EMPOWER Women

Radio Personality, Kenya Brown Teams Up with OWN & Food Network’s, Chef Tregaye Fraser for a Discussion on Resilience & Dedication!

In recent years, there have been a number of social justice, women-oriented movements that have developed from recognition of women empowerment. Initiatives such as the Me Too Movement, Say Her Name, and many others have shed light on the fight for equality for BIPOC women. Saving Our Daughters not only recognizes the importance of these movements but aims to contribute to aligned efforts.

In support of the prosperity of women-led movements, on Thursday June 10th, 93FM Radio One’s, Kenya Brown hosted a powerful dialogue with Chef Tregaye Fraser. Fraser is recognized as the first African-American woman to win Food Network Star and one of the first chefs to bring food to OWN Network with her show “Tregaye’s Way.” Both Brown and Fraser have been influential Celebrity Godparents for the Saving Our Daughters organization.

About Chef Tregaye

Growing up as a kid, Chef Tregaye’s Grandmother was her first influence in the kitchen. Chef Tregaye describes her Grandmother’s home-cooked meals were like heaven on a dish. Chef Tregaye started crafting her cooking abilities and developing her passion for food in her youth, which led her to pursue a Culinary Career by obtaining a Culinary Degree from Le Cordon Bleu. Never in her wildest dreams did she imagine her dreams would have come true, bringing her so much joy and notoriety as a Chef.

Chef Tregaye is proud to be the first African American woman to win Food Network Star, one of the first Chefs to bring food to OWN Network with her show “Tregaye’s Way.” Chef Tregaye is a Host of Cakalikes, featured on the Food Network and Discovery Plus. Chef Tregaye’s goal is to inspire a whole new generation of young chefs and demonstrate by example to her two sons that they can accomplish anything they set their minds to do.

The event produced powerful insights as over 35 women from The Women’s Initiative Network (WIN) were invited for an inspiring evening with Chef Tregaye as she shared her journey as a chef with the young ladies. She went on to discuss lessons learned and how she balanced her career, personal life and proving the naysayers wrong. She inspired the young participants by remaining resilient while being a woman of color in a male dominated career field. Saving Our Daughters is excited for the opportunity to share the event as WIN fosters a work environment and culture that supports Manhattan Associates’ talented women in achieving their professional goals.

Take a look at the amazing virtual session below, via Zoom, with Kenya Brown and Chef Tregaye as her goal is to inspire a whole new generation of young chefs and demonstrate by example to her two sons that they can accomplish anything they set their minds to do.

Kenya Brown Teams Up with OWN & Food Network’s, Chef Tregaye Fraser was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: