Summer Walker & Omarion Might Have New Music Together?

On top of recently getting in the booth with Top Dawg’s SZA, “Girls Need Love” star Summer Walker is already in there again. This time, though, with a different R&B sensation in Omarion. Relatively quiet since the release of critically hailed Over It back in 2019, that much can truly only be said from a music standpoint. The singer has often been outspoken on social media, especially last year through the dawn of COVID. Nevertheless, opinions and talent are luckily simple to navigate between, and seeing the three of these work together is bound to lead to good results.
Dwights Are Upset: Olympic Hammer Thrower Gwen Berry Has MAGA Twitter Mad After Flag Protest
It looks @ScottWalker is upset with Gwen Berry/@MzBerryThrows. Snot Walker is a has been @GOP politician who ran for President 20 years ago but his campaign only lasted for 5 minutes.#OlympicTrials2021 https://t.co/xqDWxyMbls pic.twitter.com/yEK8Q18OV1— Anthony Seoane (@AnthonyMSeoane) June 27, 2021
@MzBerryThrows has lineage and heritage. https://t.co/u5ArpV1COl pic.twitter.com/im0SB2MFNu— Derrick Mapp (@6dm4) June 27, 2021
Lord! At this point we ALL need to be backing @MzBerryThrows ! This is disgusting what is happening to her ! ✊🏽 https://t.co/LmP1yAyhvx— Jasmine Todd 💜💛 (@MsGoogleme) June 27, 2021
I’m really appreciating the cognitive dissonance of people today attempting to cite @MzBerryThrows 3rd place finish at US Olympic Trials—in one of the hottest individual events in the world—as justification for dismissal and/or bypassing her/our voice.— Kibwé Johnson, OLY (@KibweJohnson) June 27, 2021
Typical rhetoric. Omitting key information. Vilifying her character. Focusing on what is being done instead of why. I stand with you @MzBerryThrows And I am proud of you! https://t.co/ZL3bdfbHhL— Maxwell Pearce (@maxwellpearce) June 27, 2021
Typical 🌚🙄 https://t.co/e50jcaTgth— Effy White Stan Account (@Cue__Bee) June 28, 2021
The messages that people are sending @MzBerryThrows really hurts my soul, man. Gwen, I stand by you and I hope one day the people of this country understand that everything you’re doing is for the LOVE of your people, not because you HATE this country. ✊🏿— illWill (@WilliamClaye) June 28, 2021
This "outrage" at Gwen Berry is performative. If they cared abt Amerikkka as they claim, they'd care that all of her citizens aren't treated equally. They don't. True patriotism is working towards that goal of a more perfect union. White people checked out on that centuries ago.— K Elijah (@veekmo) June 27, 2021
This performative art is lazy and offensive from Crenshaw.— Colin Kaepernick 7️⃣ Was Exiled Exercising Rights (@RickStrom) June 28, 2021
Dude supported the guy who tried to overthrow democracy OF THE COUNTRY.
But yeah let's cancel Gwen Berry, man.
Jerk. https://t.co/jcrdpZiWCT
People complaining about Gwen Berry representing the USA need to hit the gym & start practicing their hammer throws because she earned her spot in Tokyo. I’m glad the team has at least one athlete activist - & I wish more white athletes would act in solidarity, a la Peter Norman. https://t.co/kuwFybqc3H— Matt Hodler (@MHodler) June 27, 2021
sha'carri richardson had a tweet critical of the new juneteenth holiday as not being more than a superficial gesture coming from biden and now this from gwen berry. tokyo is gonna be lit, & i'm not talking about torches.https://t.co/obfKij7Me0— Wendi Muse (@MuseWendi) June 28, 2021
It is going to be a VERY interesting Olympic games. These young people are not here for thr bullshit.— #BakeOnceAWeek The Box - ON SALE NOW (@LeslieMac) June 27, 2021
"Toward the end, she plucked up her black T-shirt with the words "Activist Athlete" emblazoned on the front, and draped it over her head."https://t.co/w0NjoJsBca
This photo of Gwen Berry (turning away from the flag) and the other two hammer throw medalists on the podium really tells you everything you need to know about who the US anthem/flag/nation are really for.— Nathan Kalman-Lamb (@nkalamb) June 27, 2021
Solidarity to Berry.
AP Photo/Charlie Riedelhttps://t.co/fMScWCjrOA pic.twitter.com/ZqO2mq6Fx3
People outraged over Gwen Berry but not with the insurrectionists. pic.twitter.com/kAhTY5kBKF— DebN🌊🏳️🌈 #VoteBidenHarris (@mudderbae) June 28, 2021
Gwen Berry, John Carlos, Tommie Smith.— LucifersLiege23 (@LucifersLiege23) June 28, 2021
Brave Americans pic.twitter.com/M6tneozoSY
I see white people are mad at Gwen Berry for turning her back on the American flag as a form of protest. Bet those same people aren't mad at these folks.👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/rLKQ9ZGMfs— Erica/TC Underground (@eanderson4791) June 28, 2021
Really? People are losing their shit about Gwen Berry turning away from the flag at the Olympic trials during the National Anthem.— Miss Leah 💙 (@LeahsLounge) June 28, 2021
Whatever. pic.twitter.com/GcMz4s4SqM
Why does the Left hate America?— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 28, 2021
Sure, we have our faults, but no nation in the history of the world has liberated more people from captivity, has lifted more out of poverty, has bled more for freedom, or has blessed more w/ abundance.
God bless America. https://t.co/7hH1FMzEn0
Gwen Berry seems to have hit right wingers nerves.... pic.twitter.com/j4cGsVeAez— GC4* (@GodzChild4eva) June 28, 2021
These people are upset at Gwen Berry’s nonviolent protest. pic.twitter.com/FE6sXDvYaD— malachias (@soymalachias) June 28, 2021
Maybe if Gwen Berry spent less time hating the flag and more time practicing,— #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) June 28, 2021
she would have taken first place.
If Gwen Berry threw that hammer like she throws shade, maybe she woulda come in first.— Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) June 28, 2021
Summer Walker & Omarion Might Have New Music Together? was originally published on wiznation.com