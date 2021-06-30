Phylicia Rashad Reacts to Bill Cosby’s Release From Prison

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Bill Cosby is now a free man after being released from prison and now, one of his ‘Cosby Show’ and ‘Cosby’ co-star issued a brief statement on social media.

Phylicia Rashad, who starred with Cosby as “Clair Huxtable” on NBC’s ‘The Cosby Show’ from 1984 to ’92 and as Ruth Lucas on CBS’ ‘Cosby’ from 1996 to 2000, has issued a tweet on her Twitter account rejoicing in the news.

Rashad has always supported and defended Cosby, despite the conviction and numerous victims who each came out with their accounts on his sexual abuse.

She mentioned in a 2015 interview that she “didn’t see any indication of the behavior women attributed to the legendary actor.”

“What you’re seeing is the destruction of a legacy…and I think it’s orchestrated. I don’t know why or who’s doing it, but it’s the legacy. And it’s a legacy that is so important to the culture,” Rashad said.

She was even critical for the show being removed from so many media platforms:

“This show represented America to the outside world,” she said. “This was the American family. And now you’re seeing it being destroyed. Why?”

Her love for Cosby was so deep, she even defended his wife Camile by adding that Mrs. Cosby would not “stand for such behavior from her husband of 50 years.”

As for what lead to Cosby serving time in prison, here is a brief recap.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Pennsylvania’s highest court overturned Cosby’s sex assault conviction Wednesday after finding an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged in the case. He will be released from prison, but it’s not clear when. Cosby has served more than two years of a three- to 10-year sentence at a state prison near Philadelphia. He had vowed to serve all 10 years rather than acknowledge any remorse over the 2004 encounter with accuser Andrea Constand.

When Cosby does get out of prison, you can count on Rashad and many of his co-stars to celebrate with him.

Well, maybe not Lisa Bonet.

Click here to read more.

