Bobby Brown Verzuz Keith Sweat Essence Edition Went Down Last Night [VIDEO]

The Essence Music Festival Edition of Verzuz, Bobby Brown vs. Keith Sweat went down last night.

The Whitney Houston proclaimed King of R&B, Bobby Brown and New Jack Swing crooner, Keith Sweat went head to head, hit for hit with a pen and Ciroc on deck during a special Essence Fest edition of Verzuz last night. With Bobby Brown taking us back to Mr. Telephone Man, then paid homage to Whitney Houston while Keith Sweat took us back to the weeding scene in New Jack City with “There You Go Telling Me No again”, before he reminded us that he was the one that brought nasty to the scene then proceeded to loose control while dancing to ‘Freak Me’ by Silk but co-written and produced by Keith Sweat himself.

The Bobby Brown Verzuz Keith Sweat at Essence night started with Nike airing a Sha’Carri Richardson ad with a message of inspiration and encouragement for all to follow their dreams and embrace their individuality with DJ Cassidy on the one’s and two’s. Then closed with a surprise guest appearance of Tank and Pleasure in which Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat passed their mic’s to let the great crooners do what they do, however the trending line of the event was Tank having to tell Pleasure P “Sing it to them, don’t sing it to me,” . Also pleasure P had to check the audience and Troll’s letting them know that he was checking some of their comments and if they weren’t clapping they were hating.

Who won the battle? We’ll let you be the judges, give us your score card in the comments.

Did you miss it or want to rock out again? Take a look at the battle between Bobby Brown Verzuz Keith Sweat at Essence highlights in the videos below.

