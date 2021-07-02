News
Bobby Brown Verzuz Keith Sweat Essence Edition Went Down Last Night [VIDEO]

Women's Empowerment 2017 - Bobby Brown

Source: courtesy of Glenn Parsons

The Essence Music Festival Edition of Verzuz, Bobby Brown vs. Keith Sweat went down last night.

The Whitney Houston proclaimed King of R&B, Bobby Brown and New Jack Swing crooner, Keith Sweat went head to head, hit for hit with a pen and Ciroc on deck during a special Essence Fest edition of Verzuz last night.  With Bobby Brown taking us back to Mr. Telephone Man, then paid homage to Whitney Houston while Keith Sweat took us back to the weeding scene in New Jack City with “There You Go Telling Me No again”, before he reminded us that he was the one that brought nasty to the scene then proceeded to loose control while dancing to ‘Freak Me’ by Silk but co-written and produced by Keith Sweat himself.

The Bobby Brown Verzuz Keith Sweat at Essence night started with Nike airing a Sha’Carri Richardson ad with a message of inspiration and encouragement for all to follow their dreams and embrace their individuality with DJ Cassidy on the one’s and two’s.   Then closed with a surprise guest appearance of Tank and Pleasure in which Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat passed their mic’s to let the great crooners do what they do, however the trending line of the event was Tank having to tell Pleasure P “Sing it to them, don’t sing it to me,” .  Also pleasure P had to check the audience and Troll’s letting them know that he was checking some of their comments and if they weren’t clapping they were hating.

Who won the battle?  We’ll let you be the judges, give us your score card in the comments.

Did you miss it or want to rock out again?  Take a look at the battle between Bobby Brown Verzuz Keith Sweat at Essence highlights in the videos below.

[caption id="attachment_4139277" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Erika Goldring / Getty[/caption] Verzuz battles are nothing without the comments... and social media definitely did not disappoint during Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat's song-for-song showdown. The big event took place Thursday night (July 1) and was part of the 2021 Essence Festival Virtual Experience. RELATED: Bobby Brown Honored With A Street In His Hometown Of Boston Upon hearing news that the pair agreed to the matchup, fans were split on who'd emerge victorious. DJ Cassidy kept the party going between performances, spinning a memorable mix of throwbacks like "Remember The Time", "Poison" and the 1991 Boyz II Men smash hit "Motownphilly." Both artists stepped on stage with an arsenal of tunes to choose from. Keith Sweat may be best known as a solo artist and songwriter, with classics like "Twisted," "Make it Last Forever," and "Nobody," under his belt. But don't forget he also has numerous credits as a songwriter, plus additional cuts alongside Gerald LeVert and Johnny Gill from their time as LSG. Of course, Bobby's catalogue needs no introduction. Outside of his solo releases and songs with Whitney Houston, his run with New Edition helped make the crew one of the top musical acts in the 80s. His 1988 debut album, Don’t Be Cruel, was a musical triumph: Amassing millions of records sold and solidifying Bobby's spot as the official R&B Bad Boy of his day. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FTirKGiXnmc So who lost? Who walked away the winner? Depends on who you ask. Take a look at the battle yourself in the video or head down to the gallery for some of the funniest Verzuz commentary, courtesy of the fine folks at Twitter.

Bobby Brown Verzuz Keith Sweat Essence Edition Went Down Last Night [VIDEO]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

