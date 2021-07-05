Ohio
Ohio Troopers Heading to Texas to Help With Border

Members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are going to be helping out with aid at the Mexican border in Texas.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine approved the request from Texas Governor Greg Abbott for more help.

Fourteen troopers and supervisors will go to Texas later this week to help local law enforcement with border surveillance, according to the governor’s office. They will not make arrests during the two-week assignment.

The troopers will not be only ones from the Buckeye state helping with security as members of the Ohio National Guard are already there as well.

Gov. DeWine approved a request on July 2 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, along with the National Guard Bureau, to send 185 members of the state’s Guard for assistance.

 

Ohio Troopers Heading to Texas to Help With Border  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

