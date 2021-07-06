Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Over the Fourth of July weekend, a video of white people in Haslet, Texas went viral after shoppers stopped to sing the National Anthem in Walmart. Black people as a whole are now more woke and we’re claiming Juneteenth as our Independence Day. After looking at this video, we see how seriously white people take the Fourth of July, so Special K made a list of things that black people don’t play about.

News You Can’t Use: 10 Things Black People Take Very Seriously! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

