Listen To the BUZZ On Your Amazon Echo

Did you know that The BUZZ is now on your Amazon Echo! Yea that’s right now you can listen to us on your Amazon Echo. But do you know how to get yup to date news and more on your Amazon Echo? It’s simple
-
Download the Alexa App
-
Open your Alexa App
-
Say “Alexa enable T-H-E-B-U-Z-Z-C-I-N-C-Y skill”
-
Say Alexa play “T-H-E-B-U-Z-Z-C-I-N-C-Y”
Yea it’s that easy and now you got Soul on your Amazon Echo anytime you want to listen!
