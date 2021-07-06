Ohio
HomeOhio

Listen To the BUZZ On Your Amazon Echo

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
WBDZ Alexa Amazon Artwork 2019

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

 

Did you know that The BUZZ is now on your Amazon Echo!  Yea that’s right now you can listen to us on your Amazon Echo. But do you know how to get yup to date news and more on your Amazon Echo?  It’s simple

  1. Download the Alexa App

  2. Open your Alexa App

  3. Say “Alexa enable T-H-E-B-U-Z-Z-C-I-N-C-Y skill”

  4. Say Alexa play “T-H-E-B-U-Z-Z-C-I-N-C-Y”

Yea it’s that easy and now you got Soul on your Amazon Echo anytime you want to listen!

The Latest:

 

 

Listen To the BUZZ On Your Amazon Echo  was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Listen To the BUZZ On Your Amazon Echo
 9 hours ago
07.06.21
Photos
Close