Vanessa Williams Dragged For Singing Black National Anthem on The 4th

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Actions speak louder than words and in the new era of social media Tweets speak volumes. We take two steps forward, well that’s the illusion that some people in politics would like you to think, they made Juneteenth a national holiday but in the same breath say how dare you sing the Black National Anthem on the 4th of July, a day that represents freedom for a few but not for all.

Lift every voice and sing, Till earth and heaven ring, Ring with the harmonies of Liberty, Let our rejoicing rise, High as the listening skies, Let it resound loud as the rolling sea Sing a song full of the faith that the dark past has taught us, Sing a song full of the hope that the present has brought us, Facing the rising sun of our new day begun, Let us march on till victory is won

If someone took those lyrics negative that is self evidence that the dark past has taught them nothing. The 1st African American ‘Miss America’, actress and singer Vanessa Williams at 4th of July PBS event during the fireworks performed the Black National Anthem ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ only to get dragged. Not by your average social media hidden cowards but by people like, Lavern Spicer, a Republican candidate for Florida’s 24th Congressional district and Newsweek, conservative writer/editor Carmine Sabia who took to Twitter to Tweet their displeasure with Vanessa Williams singing the song for a PBS production that clearly PBS approved, it wasn’t like she just jumped up and started singing it. “Vanessa honey, a BLACK national anthem is something a Black African Country would have, not a country like America that exists for everyone.”- Tweet by Lavern Spicer Let’s not forget the part of The National Anthem that they don’t want you to hear: No refuge could save the hireling and slave, From the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave, And the star-spangled banner in triumph doth wave O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave. Independence Day commemorats the Declaration of Independence of the United States, on July 4, 1776. However the emancipation of slaves didn’t happen until when…1865. But you find displeasure in Vanessa Williams singing the Black National Anthem on a day that you really believe is a celebration for all?? This is way voting is important because some of the people representing you, in states where some of you are spending your money vacationing in are persons in the state of being unaware, or even cognitive dissonance and other cognitive relation, and individuals who are unaware of important information or facts, and that is fact. Take a listen to Vanessa Williams slay the Black National Anthem on The 4th of July in the video below.

Vanessa Williams Dragged For Singing Black National Anthem on The 4th was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: