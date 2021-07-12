Cbus
Columbus: Man Shot While Driving Car With Child

According to NBC4i, A nine-month-old child is unharmed after the child’s father arrived at a Columbus hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon on the city’s east side.

According to Columbus Police, a 23-year-old man walked into a local hospital at approximately 4:07 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his upper torso, his child in the vehicle he was driving.

Officers initially responded to the area of Brice Road and I-70 at approximately 3:52 p.m. for a report of a black car shooting at a silver car. When officers arrived, they did not find a shooting victim.

The victim was treated and released in stable condition. The child was returned to its mother.

For the full NBC4 story click here

