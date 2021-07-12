News
“We All Quit” Displayed on Burger King Sign, Entire Staff Resigns

According to NBC4i, A Nebraska Burger King sign is getting nationwide attention, with a message left by now former employees.

“We all quit,” the sign said. “Sorry for the inconvenience.”

Employees at the Lincoln fast food restaurant reportedly quit their jobs after experiencing unsatisfactory work conditions.

Former general manager Rachael Flores told TV station KLKN that at one point the restaurant kitchen temperatures reached into the 90s and that a boss told her she was a “baby” for going to the hospital for dehydration. Flores also said the restaurant was continually short-staffed.

