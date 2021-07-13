Justin Fields Hold Second Pro Day at Ohio State

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields showcased his abilities in a second Pro Day at Ohio State in front of representatives from seven NFL teams.

Perhaps the most important team in attendance is the San Francisco 49ers who hold the No. 3 pick. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch opted to go to Alabama quarterback Mac Jones’ Pro Day on March 30 instead of watching Fields that day.

Right behind the 49ers with the No. 4 pick is the Atlanta Falcons who are sending three different representatives than the first time they saw Fields perform. The Falcons are sending QB coach Charles London, wide receiver coach Dave Brock and a college scout, according to Albert Breer.

Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade also took part in the Pro Day after not being able to participate on March 30.

