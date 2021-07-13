Justin Fields Hold Second Pro Day at Ohio State

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields showcased his abilities in a second Pro Day at Ohio State in front of representatives from seven NFL teams.
Perhaps the most important team in attendance is the San Francisco 49ers who hold the No. 3 pick. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch opted to go to Alabama quarterback Mac Jones’ Pro Day on March 30 instead of watching Fields that day.
Right behind the 49ers with the No. 4 pick is the Atlanta Falcons who are sending three different representatives than the first time they saw Fields perform. The Falcons are sending QB coach Charles London, wide receiver coach Dave Brock and a college scout, according to Albert Breer.
Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade also took part in the Pro Day after not being able to participate on March 30.
Courtesy of NBC4i.com
History Is Black: Zaila Avant-garde Becomes 1st Black American Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion
The first champion from Louisiana, #Speller133 Zaila Avant-garde wins the Scripps Cup! #SpellingBee #TheBeeIsBack pic.twitter.com/YqjYKt7R2q— Scripps National Spelling Bee (@ScrippsBee) July 9, 2021
the new Coolest Person In The World is 13-year old Zaila Avant-Garde, who is currently one of the final two spellers in the Spelling Bee and also holds the Guinness World Record for most basketballs simultaneously dribbled (6) pic.twitter.com/IVDRXGlK7J— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) July 9, 2021
So what you’re telling me is that Zaila Avant-garde is not only the spelling bee champion, she is also The Most Interesting 14 Year-Old in America https://t.co/RTk1GMpAwQ pic.twitter.com/Ee6o6LSGk7— Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) July 9, 2021
13 year old Zaila Avant-Garde won the National spelling bee, has 3 Guinness records for basketball and has a cool ass name.— big relly (@awkward_duck) July 9, 2021
Zaila Avant-garde the FIRST African-American to win the Scripps National #SpellingBee. 👸🏾🏆— The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) July 9, 2021
She’s also really good at basketball and holds a Guinness World Record‼️
Here are some of her 🏀 highlights from middle school. #blackgirlmagic pic.twitter.com/W8E6QtqGTo
Remember to twirl like Zaila Avant-garde today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9UOF3Rb1fk— Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) July 9, 2021
Zaila Avant-garde ✨#SpellingBee finalist 🤝 Guinness World Record holder. pic.twitter.com/yiSn6kTCwy— espnW (@espnW) July 9, 2021
Meet Zaila Avant-garde. The 14-year-old from New Orleans just became the first Black Scripps National Spelling Bee champion.— L E F T, PhD ⚫️ (@LeftSentThis) July 9, 2021
The joy in her victory twirl is definitely something that will make your day a better.pic.twitter.com/QKBaXO5xiq
Congratulations to our record holder Zaila Avant-garde who won the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee last night!— Guinness World Records (@GWR) July 9, 2021
Zaila holds three basketball dribbling records and is looking to set more - she also features in the upcoming #GWR2022! pic.twitter.com/3peSggJ6T9
Protect Zaila Avant-Garde at all costs. She is the future! pic.twitter.com/xoowLlzRbo— D. Till (@SkoobyD93) July 9, 2021
Justin Fields Hold Second Pro Day at Ohio State was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com