Ben Crump Is Taking The Case Of A White Teen Killed By Police [VIDEO]

Attorney Ben Crump has been the man to call when police have stepped out of line and/or killed men and women of color wrongly. Attorney Ben Crump has been the champion as well as legal warrior for the Black Lives Matter movement and unfortunately because of the social injustices that have been occurring, caught on camera, on what seems to be on a daily basis, Ben Crump and his team have been extremely busy. However Attorney Ben Crump has taken on a case that is a little different from the one’s that have been making headline or warranting a Black Lives Matter protest, it’s being reported that he is taking on the case of the police shooting of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain a white teenager from Arkansas.

On June 23, 2021, Hunter Brittain was shot and killed by a Lonoke County sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop around 3 a.m. outside of a local auto repair shop in a Little Rock suburb. Hunter Brittain was rushed to a hospital where he later died. The officer that shot Hunter, Sgt. Michael Davis, had be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the police investigation. But guess what? Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley announced he’d fired Davis because the deputy didn’t “activate his body camera in a timely way” during the traffic stop, in violation of department policy, therefore, there’s no video to show what had happened.

Reverend AL Sharpton said while performing the eulogy for Hunter Brittain:

“The issue of policing is not about Black and White. It’s about right and wrong.”

So that’s where Ben Crump steps in hopes that now that police officer has killed a white teen the narrative will change.

“That is going to be looked at differently because he wasn’t a teenager who was a child of color,” “Because we’ve always said that our White brothers and sisters couldn’t fathom their child being killed by the police. That people are supposed to protect them. But that’s a reality that parents of children of color literally deal with every day of their lives.”

