ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has never been one to back down from a debate nor has he been one to mince words or not been able to stand flat footed and speak his mind, no matter what Stephen A. Smith has to say he has never cared about being a Johnny Gill wanting to ‘Rub You The Right Way’. That was the case until recently when Stephen A. Smith made some comments about Major League Baseball star Los Angeles Angel, Japanese pitcher, designated hitter and outfielder, ‘Shotime’, Shohei Ohtani and a good ole fashion drag storm began.

During ESPN’s morning talk show “First Take,” Stephen A. Smith made a comment about the comparisons being made of Shohei Ohtani to Babe Ruth, and that Shohei Ohtani couldn’t be the face of the sport because he uses an interpreter.

“I understand that baseball is an international sport itself in terms of participation, but when you talk about an audience gravitating to the tube or to the ballpark, to actually watch you, I don’t think it helps that the number one face is a dude that needs an interpreter, so you can understand what the hell he’s saying in this country,”

And that’s when the Stephen A. Smith dragging began.

Stephen A. Smith tried to explain that what he meant by his comments: “talking about the marketability and the promotion of the sport”

But that just made the dragging worse, so last night Stephen A. Smith just manned up and apologized, “I’m sincerely sorry”. see the rest below

Stephen A. Smith Apologized For His Remarks About MLB Shohei Ohtani was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

