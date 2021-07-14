We Would Like To See It: ‘Lovecraft Country’ Could Return To TV After Receiving 18 Emmy Nominations

Season 1 achieved countless reviews ahead of its 18 Emmy nominations. The show is up for Outstanding Drama Series, four acting nods and favorable recognition thanks to Green’s stellar writing.

Since the series cancellation, The Hollywood Reporter announced that Green, who is set to write and direct the upcoming Tomb Raider sequel, inked an overall deal with Apple, encouraging fans to call for Lovecraft Country’s continuation on Apple TV+ streaming service.

Fans are still in disbelief that the show, for now, is short-lived. Fans’ cries are swarming social media, and even more, now that the Emmy’s are praising the series and the talented people involved in the production. Even celebrities, like Questlove, express their disdain for the series cancellation on social media. Seasoned actress Jurnee Smollett has received her first Emmy nomination for season 1. She expressed her gratitude and praised Green’s contributions to the show after hearing the refreshing news.

“I am in complete shock but feel incredibly humbled and am so grateful for this nomination!” she said. “I’m tremendously thankful that the show and my amazing cast members were recognized for our work and Misha Green’s fearless storytelling. I feel like I’m living my ancestors’ wildest dreams. It’s such an honor.”