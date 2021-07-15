Cardi B And Normani Wear Nothing But Their Hair On ‘Wild Side’ Cover Art

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Cardi B fans are in a frenzy after she announced, on her Instagram, a new single featuring pop star Normani is on the way. The two artists have linked up to bring the world a new track titled Wild Side, which will drop tonight at 9PM PST.

The artists bare it all for the single’s cover art with nothing but long, cascading hair to cover their private areas. Minutes after they posted the art to their social media, fans filled their comment section with excitement and anticipation. Shortly after the announcement, Cardi took to her twitter account to sing praises to Normani. “The world is not ready for Normani supremacy,” tweeted Cardi B. Cardi continued to applaud Normani by saying that she should be proud of herself. She then posted childhood pictures of them both.

Normani released her last song Motivation in 2019, and since then she’s been laying low. Wild Side will be the first song released by Normani in two years. Her fans figured that her furlough was coming to an end and something was brewing after Normani cleared all her pictures from her Instagram feed. And then bam – she hit the world with the exciting announcement.

This is not the first time Cardi B and Normani have collaborated. Cardi featured Normani in her jaw-dropping WAP music video last year. So while fans are very familiar with Normani’s vibe, it still will be a total surprise to see what these interesting ladies have cooked up.

To make sure you’re prepared to experience “Wild Side”, click here.

