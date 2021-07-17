Contests

Win Tickets to See State Property Winning Weekend

Source: Creative Service / iOne-digital

Magic 95.5 is giving you a chance to win tickets to see Peedi Crakk, Freeway, and Beanie Sigel of State Property at Skullys on Thursday.  Text the word PROPERTY to 52140 to enter.  Text messages and data rates may apply

 

