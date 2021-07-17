CLOSE
Magic 95.5 is giving you a chance to win tickets to see Peedi Crakk, Freeway, and Beanie Sigel of State Property at Skullys on Thursday. Text the word PROPERTY to 52140 to enter. Text messages and data rates may apply
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Win Tickets to See State Property Winning Weekend
- Kentucky Woman Facing Civil Trial After Dragging Girl In Freak School Bus Accident Caught On Video
- Rap Icon Biz Markie Pronounced Dead At 57
- Is Cannibalism The Next Step In South Africa’s Looting & Food Shortage Crisis?
- A First Glimpse of the New ‘Chucky’ TV Show!
- All The Designers Normani Wore In Her Sizzling Hot ‘Wild Side’ Video
- Detroit Woman Confronts Her Car Thief & Drags Him By The Dreadlocks Out The Barbershop
- Mind Body Business with Maria More: Ways To Lose Belly Fat [WATCH]
- Gymnast Jordan Chiles Moms Prison Start Date Delayed For Olympic Finals
- ‘The Have and The Have Nots’ Is Ending With A Two-Part Reunion Special
Also On Magic 95.5 FM: