The most terrorizing talking doll in movie history is now heading for the small screen.

That’s right, Chucky is coming to television!

The long-running ‘Child Play’ franchise, which includes all of the films with the exception of the 2019 reboot attempt, is now set for its first series simply titled ‘Chucky.’

From Uproxx:

The series begins with a Chucky doll turning up at a yard sale in the suburbs. From there, according to the official plot synopsis, “an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies and allies from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.”

Among those joining the series are franchise veterans Brad Dourif and Jennifer Tilly. They are reprising the voiceover roles of Chucky and Tiffany Valentine respectively.

Don Mancini, the man behind the original ‘Child’s Play’ and ‘Chucky’ franchises, is onboard as the showrunner.

Here is the teaser trailer below:

You can count some deaths in the new show for sure.

‘Chucky’ will debut on both SYFY and USA on October 12.

A First Glimpse of the New ‘Chucky’ TV Show! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

